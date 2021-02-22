Hewlett Packard sends the International Space Station a second-generation Spaceborne Computer by the end of February 2021 as planned

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) planned a second-generation Spaceborne Computer lift-off to the International Space Station (ISS) by the end of this month. The launch went as planned as it even took place on Feb 20. Its launch vehicle was one of the Northrop Grumman rocket. In addition to this launch, it also resupplied the ISS for the 15th time now.

The responsibility of linking this Spaceborne Computer-2 with the Microsoft Azure lies on both HPE and NASA ground stations’ shoulders. Once that happens. According to Microsoft and HPE, once this happens, the connection between ISS and Earth will go to a whole new level due to the increased data processing power.

The news release acknowledged that space explorers and astronauts would appreciate such advanced processing power. They would also like to enjoy cloud computing technology. In the event that data processing is needed urgently, time becomes of the essence, and such technologies would help a great deal. The advanced processing power also comes in handy when the analysis required is complex.

It is important to note that this will not be the first Spaceborne Computer that HPE sends to ISS. As a matter of fact, it did send one in 2017, and it stayed there until 2019, when it returned to Earth. During this launch, the then HPE Americas High Performance Computing technology officer Mark Fernandez said it proved to both scientists and engineers how capable they were. It changed space research by guiding the researchers and astronauts during experiments. However, the new one will be using the technologies that Earth uses to process data. Consequently, ISS astronauts will not have to send data to Earth for processing. Such an arrangement would then save both time and bandwidth.

According to the HPE Spaceborne Computer-2 principal investigator Mark Fernandez, this collaboration between Microsoft and HPE is good news to space lovers. It will make space exploration accelerating rapidly. After all, it avails cutting-edge technologies which will change how people deal with various types of data people need to process when in orbit. He added that the Spaceborne Computer-2 has advanced processing power and uses Artificial Intelligence (AI). Therefore, its combination will improve Azure’s cloud capabilities and make data processing even more fast and effective. Thus, space explorers will be able to send large volumes of data to Earth and even receive large data sets from Earth whenever a need arises. For approximately two to three years, the ISS National Lab is willing to sponsor the recently launched Spaceborne Computer-2.