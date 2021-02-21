China assembling rocket for their first space station module

The Long March 5B rocket is a popular name in the Space World. It is the heavy-lift rocket that is planned to launch the country’s first space station module. The China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp statement in their February 16th press release highlighted the rocket’s state. Long March 5B move to Wenchang for assembling before the grand launch was taking place on February 18, 2021.

It is an 849-metric-ton rocket that will launch the 22-metric-ton Tianhe core module. The lift-off is scheduled to take place in Wenchang Satellite Launch Center. This final step will follow after the rocket’s delivery, installation, integration, and evaluation process.

Ship tracking results conclude that Xu Yang 16 cargo ship journeyed to Tianjin’s Qinglan harbor. The latter is the northern city that is popular for manufacturing the Long March 5B components. Reliable sources claim that the vessel is being used to replace the Yuanwang-21 as well as -22 cargo ships.

Currently, people are still working with guesses when it comes to the timeframe of the mission. Why not when China is yet to give a timeline for the task. With the Long March 5-series history from previous missions, the launch campaigns usually last for two months. As a result, experts claim that the launch will most likely occur by mid or late April. Note that the exact date is still a mystery. Therefore, don’t base any decision on the experts’ analysis.

The Tianhe core module, which measures 16.6 meters long and has a diameter of 4.2 meters, is already in the area of launch, Wenchang center. Scientists are working on the launch preparations. Tianhe is a Chinese name meaning “harmony of the heavens.” The project launch plan indicates that the core module which enters the low earth’s orbit with an inclination of 41 degrees and an apogee of about 370 kilometers.

Tianhe module will deliver restorative life support and offer living space for 3-astronauts. Also, it includes propulsion, whose key role is to maintain the orbit of the complex. If everything goes according to plan, China hopes to construct its space stations through eleven launches. The launch timeframe ranges between 2021 and 2022.

The launches will include four crewed flights, three module launches and four Tianzhou cargo missions. After Tianhe’s launch, China will follow a Long March 7 deployment of the Tianzhou cargo vessel to supply Tianhe. The cargo vessel is also in its preparation stages.

What will follow is the first crew mission, Shenzhou 12. The country is hoping to achieve forty launches by the end of this year under CASC. China is working hard to deliver effective and safe launches. And all we can hope for in this case is the best results.