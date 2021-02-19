Emirates Mars mission satellite gets to Mars orbit

The Emirates Mars mission is one of the most popular tasks in the space calendar. Why not when the launch marked the first interplanetary exploration under an Arab nation. UC Berkeley, Space Science Laboratory collaborated on the project. On Tuesday, the monitoring team reported a successful entry to the Mar’s orbit by the satellite.

In partnership with UC Berkeley’s Space Science Laboratory, SSL, the Emirates Mars Mission could get into the planet’s orbit. Its launch took place last summer. This first space exploration by an Arab nation is under Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center (MBRSC). Some of the other U.S research centers that impacted the mission include Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics, Colorado Boulder University, and Arizona State University.

The project first came to the public eye in 2015. Five years later, the satellite launched into space after five years of working on the same. According to Rob Lillis, the SSL associate director for planetary, the team built this mission for five years. He talked about how the whole process revolved around developing science requirements, spacecraft, mission operations, launch vehicles, and data centers in his email.

If everything goes as planned, the satellite mission will last for two Earth years. While in the Mar’s orbit, it will gather data and analyze the Martian weather and climate data. The SSL associate director of astrophysics acknowledged the importance of studying Mars. It is a way that experts can learn what makes it possible for people to live on the planet; atmospheres change with time and the general evolution of the planet.

Rob went ahead to acknowledge that few details are available about Mars, especially regarding the planet’s atmospheric changes. The main reason for this is that the orbiters exploring Mars in history always used fixed local time. This study will help astronauts understand why the atmosphere on the planet is okay for people to survive. From his email, you can know that the task will come in handy as the World work on sending humans to the planet by the next decade.

The primary goal of this mission is to give a complete picture of the atmosphere on Mars. According to Rob, what makes the Hope Probe satellite different is its ability to view the planet in its style. Other than that, this mission promotes the two central values of UC Berkeley, scientific and academic excellence and Cultural inclusivity and diversity.

SSL team expressed their excitement with the opportunity they had to put up the Hope Probe in Mars’ orbit. Other than that, this satellite will work on redefining scientific tradition and infrastructure in the United Arab Emirates.