Curbing carbon footprint by EU through space investments

Most parts of Europe are on a pause following the Covid-19 pandemic. EU is targeting to focus on its space program. The continent aims to have a self-sustaining space industry that is competitive with countries like China and the US. EU also seeks a sector that is in line with the European Green Deal.

When he was outlining the EU space program’s goals for the next seven years, Thierry Breton, European Commissioner, said Europe needs an aggressive and offensive strategy. Breton noted that the EU must act fast to ensure that it decreases its reliance on third countries.

Last week, the talk of the town was echoed by strategic autonomy. While Europe focuses on dealing with economic requirements within its boundaries, its aerospace plans targets Europe’s inwards. Breton said that the continent also aims for independent European Union-wide internet coverage. He noted that internet attacks are not fiction at all, saying that European Union has to develop a secure broadband network.

Further, Breton stated that the European Commission requires boosting space innovation and entrepreneurship and expounding its current projects. After receiving approval from European Parliament and European governments, space sector projects will get $18.2 billion for a period between 2021-2027. The projects will also receive more funds from private investments and the national government.

There have been several space missions and satellite launches worldwide in the last few years. For instance, China’s lunar rover just touched down on the moon’s far end. Many private companies have made significant advancements in the production of launching rockets. Also, SpaceX is not left behind. Its two reusable rocket core returned to the Earth successfully.

Space clean energy

European space companies have greatly improved in liquid hydrogen production. Liquid hydrogen is essential as it is used in various applications. For example, it is used in rocket launching and also in the transport sector. Liquid hydrogen is expected to reduce carbon footprint since when it burns, it only generates warm air and vapour, unlike other fuels that produce carbon dioxide. So far, liquid hydrogen has been used by European rockets for fuelling.

Monitoring climate change using satellites

EU officials say that they believe their satellites will be of extraordinary significance in curbing climate change. Rodrigo da Costa, the head of the European Global Navigation Satellite Systems Agency (GSA), said that EGNOS and Galileo satellite programs had played a vital role in minimizing environmental footprint. He added that the EU space program will still go on in designing missions aimed at checking carbon dioxide and satellite polar observation.