Reusable spacecraft return

There are only two spacecrafts that have ever got into service despite many prototypes, plans, and experimental flights. The two spaceplanes are the top-secret Boeing X-37B and Space Shuttle, with the unmanned Boeing remaining in service. However, there is still space for dignified space despite its ambition goal shrinking. For instance, last year September, China launched its Boeing-like reusable spacecraft and is planning to launch many others, including non-crewed and seven-crewed spaceplanes. In 2023, the European Space Agency (ESA) expects to blast off its autonomous Space Rider. India is not left behind as it has a mini spacecraft.

It is essential to note that rockets are mostly used to take the astronauts into space and come back to Earth using capsules hanged by parachutes. But technology has evolved. Nowadays, there is a new formula of spacecrafts using runways instead of expensive launch pads. This means that the launching and landing can be done more often.

Spaceplanes are being used in testing military equipment and intercepting enemy satellites. Spacecraft’s technology extends that of aircraft and hypersonic weapons. Reaction Engines, which is a British aerospace company, is a research program member for developing aircraft’s hypersonic propulsion systems. The UK Ministry of Defence is the one that funds Reaction Engines.

The space industry has not evolved the way many would want it to be. David Burbach of the US Naval War College said that some sectors had experienced much more growth than the space industry. He outlined much progress has been witnessed in computers compared to rockets. He added that automating the space industry means not many people require to be sending into space. David said it might look primitive and undignified, but rockets are the way to go for now.

Some analysts believe that as of now, there is little demand to bring spacecraft back to Earth. This is because the building cost is lesser than it used to be there before, durable, and easily disposable. For instance, SpaceX’s Starlink satellite constellation uses thousands of mass-made small spacecraft to enlarge internet access.

On the other hand, spaceplanes need costly technological expenses. They require materials that are tough enough and light to undertake regular return trips to space. The main barrier towards spaceplane development is that it needs more funds. Again, competition is still stiff. Combs said that SpaceX is reputable in pushing many projects, though it is discouraging spaceplane. He added that even if SpaceX is doing a great job by making space cheap to access, it discourages investment in expensive spaceplane research. The truth of the matter is the development of hypersonic weapons and aircraft will provide technological solutions that face spaceplane projects.