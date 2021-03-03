Global Other Hot Drinks Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2025  

Other Hot Drinks in Switzerland

Euromonitor International’s Other Hot Drinks in Switzerland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Flavoured Powder Drinks, Other Plant-based Hot Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Other Hot Drinks market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Table of Contents

Other Hot Drinks in Switzerland

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

The role of other hot drinks is advanced by arrival of COVID-19

Nestlé still miles ahead with Milo

Nutritional content becoming more important

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Steady retail growth ahead from 2022, with COVID-19 influence on sales to remain

Lower-sugar products likely to hold greater sway in forecast period

Ramadan can provide a boost to sales each year

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Other Hot Drinks: % Retail Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Other Hot Drinks: % Retail Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Forecast Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 8 Forecast Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on hot drinks

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

Foodservice vs retail split

What next for hot drinks?

CHART 1 Hot Drinks Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2018-2025

CHART 2 Hot Drinks Impact of Drivers on Value Sales: 2017-2025

MARKET DATA

Table 11 Sales of Hot Drinks by Retail vs Foodservice: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 12 Sales of Hot Drinks by Retail vs Foodservice: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 13 Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 14 Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 15 Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 16 Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 17 Foodservice Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 18 Foodservice Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 19 Total Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2015-2020

Table 20 Total Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 21 NBO Company Shares of Hot Drinks: % Retail Value 2016-2020

Table 22 LBN Brand Shares of Hot Drinks: % Retail Value 2017-2020

Table 23 Retail Distribution of Hot Drinks by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 24 Retail Distribution of Hot Drinks by Format and Category: % Volume 2020

Table 25 Forecast Sales of Hot Drinks by Retail vs Foodservice: % Volume Breakdown 2020-2025

Table 26 Forecast Sales of Hot Drinks by Retail vs Foodservice: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 27 Forecast Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 28 Forecast Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 29 Forecast Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 30 Forecast Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 31 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 32 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 33 Forecast Total Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2020-2025

Table 34 Forecast Total Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2020-2025

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

….continued

