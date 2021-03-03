Global RTD Tea in Japan Market Research Report 2021

summary

Still RTD tea accounts for most sales within the category, with these products being popular option among busy commuters, students and other consumers looking for a convenient on-the-go drinks option. As such, COVID-19 has dealt a heavy blow to sales in 2020 with consumers spending more time at home and thereby reducing the number of consumption occasions. With many consumers working for home the demand for RTD tea has fallen with employees having the time and facilities to make a cup of tea or…

Euromonitor International’s RTD Tea in Japan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth.

It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Carbonated RTD Tea and Kombucha, Still RTD Tea.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Sales suffer as consumers remain at home

Postponement of Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics disrupts new product launches

Mugicha RTD tea falls out of favour as COVID-19 limits consumption occasions

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

FFC products appearing the market as consumers look for health benefits

Companies may look for new consumption occasions to stimulate demand

Wide product variety expected to help maintain popularity of RTD tea

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Leading Flavours for Off-trade RTD Tea: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade RTD Tea: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade RTD Tea: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 8 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade RTD Tea: % Value 2016-2020

Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade RTD Tea: % Value 2017-2020

Table 10 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 13 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on soft drinks

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

Foodservice vs retail split

What next for soft drinks?

CHART 1 Soft Drinks Off-Trade Volume Sales Growth Scenarios: 2018-2025

CHART 2 Soft Drinks On-Trade Volume Sales Growth Scenarios: 2018-2025

CHART 3 Soft Drinks Impact of Drivers on Off-Trade Volume Sales: 2017-2025

CHART 4 Soft Drinks Impact of Drivers on On-Trade Volume Sales: 2017-2025

MARKET DATA

Table 14 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: Volume 2015-2020

Table 15 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 16 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: Value 2015-2020

Table 17 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 18 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (as sold) by Category: Volume 2019

Table 19 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (as sold) by Category: % Volume 2019

Table 20 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2019

Table 21 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value 2019

Table 22 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 23 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 24 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 25 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 26 Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: Volume 2015-2020

Table 27 Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 28 NBO Company Shares of Total Soft Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020

Table 29 LBN Brand Shares of Total Soft Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020

Table 30 NBO Company Shares of On-trade Soft Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020

Table 31 LBN Brand Shares of On-trade Soft Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020

Table 32 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020

Table 33 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020

Table 34 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 35 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 36 Penetration of Private Label in Off-trade Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 37 Penetration of Private Label in Off-trade Soft Drinks by Category: % Value 2015-2020

Table 38 Distribution of Off-trade Soft Drinks (as sold) by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 39 Distribution of Off-trade Soft Drinks (as sold) by Format and Category: % Volume 2020

Table 40 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: Volume 2020-2025

Table 41 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 42 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: Value 2020-2025

Table 43 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 44 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 45 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 46 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 47 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 48 Forecast Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: Volume 2020-2025

Table 49 Forecast Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

….continued

