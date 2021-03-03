Global RTD Tea in Ireland Market Research Report 2021

summary

A higher proportion of RTD tea products are sold via e-commerce than other channels due to the relatively limited nature of the distribution footprint. In 2020, online sales grew even more popular, as more consumers resorted to online shopping so as to avoid spreading and catching the virus. RTD tea is a relatively recent addition to the Irish marketplace and although it’s growing exponentially in popularity, its presence remains limited compared to traditional teas.

Euromonitor International's RTD Tea in Ireland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level.

Product coverage: Carbonated RTD Tea and Kombucha, Still RTD Tea.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

E-commerce becomes more popular distribution channel for RTD tea in 2020

Products reformulated in wake of sugar tax

RTD tea sees unit price increase in 2020 due to supply chain issues

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Innovation will continue to be driven by wellness trends and environmental concerns

Increased awareness likely to lead to greater growth in coming years

RTD tea expected to gain premium status into forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on soft drinks

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

Foodservice vs retail split

What next for soft drinks?

MARKET DATA

