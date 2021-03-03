Global Coffee Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020

Sales of coffee experienced significant growth in the first quarter of 2020 as consumers engaged in panic buying in the early months of the pandemic. For instance, industry players such as Changsha Saturnbird Coffee Co Ltd experienced strong growth in off-trade sales, with the month of February recording a doubling of sales in comparison to pre-pandemic levels. The company’s brands benefit from being portable and can be rapidly mixed with a number of products such as milk, soy milk and sparkling…

Euromonitor International’s Coffee in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Fresh Coffee, Instant Coffee.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table Of Content:

Coffee in China

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Coffee sales stimulated by panic buying in the early stages of the pandemic

Lavazza and Yum! Restaurants partner to further explore coffee development

New innovative launches stimulate the market

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Growth spikes in 2020 set to normalise once pandemic recedes

Speciality instant coffee drives growth of instant coffee

Pods attract a variety of players including consumer foodservice creating new speciality coffees

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Retail Sales of Fresh Ground Coffee Pods by Hard vs Soft: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Coffee: % Retail Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Coffee: % Retail Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Forecast Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Value 2020-2025

…..Continued

