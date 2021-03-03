Global Breakfast Cereals in South Korea Market Research Report forecast year

Sales of breakfast cereals have recorded dramatic growth in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as consumers who once skipped breakfast had time to eat at home due to more time spent working and studying from home. Whilst sales of breakfast cereals increased before the outbreak, growth was mostly driven by muesli and granola and hot cereals, although the latter was from a very low base. However, significant growth has been seen in all categories in 2020. After a decline in 2019, sales of children…

Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2594418-breakfast-cereals-in-south-korea

Euromonitor International’s Breakfast Cereals in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/otc-drugs-medical-devices-and-diagnostics-global-markets-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Hot Cereals, RTE Cereals.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-biopolymer-painting-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/c1-esterase-inhibitor–pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Breakfast Cereals market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-histology-and-cytology-market-size-study-by-type-of-examination-histology-cytology-by-product-instruments-and-analysis-software-system-consumable-and-reagents-by-end-user-life-sciences-clinical-diagnostics -and-regional-forecasts-2020-2026-2021-02-25

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Breakfast Cereals in South Korea

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 contributes to increasing sales of all breakfast cereals

Healthy eating trend increases demand for hot cereals and muesli and granola

Dongsuh Foods and Nong Shim Kellogg dominate but see falling shares

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Hot cereals will need a new strategy to stay relevant in the market

A new driving force required to for puffed cereals

Mounting competition set to limit unit price increases for muesli and granola

….….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105