Global Breakfast Cereals in Slovakia Market Research Report forecast year

Breakfast cereals is anticipated to see a higher growth rate in retail current value and volume terms in 2020 than in the previous year. With the lockdown, consumers spend more time at home, which positively influences breakfast cereals sales. With schools closed for a quarter of the year and parents working from home, breakfast cereals are a convenient option. As people are getting used to the new normal and settle into a new daily routine, demand for breakfast cereals is expected to normalise…

Euromonitor International’s Breakfast Cereals in Slovakia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Hot Cereals, RTE Cereals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Breakfast Cereals in Slovakia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Consumers have more breakfast at home during lockdown, boosting sales of breakfast cereals

Healthier products gain consumer attention

Cereal Partners Slovak Republic sro extends product range and gains share

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Private label is anticipated to gain in value share due to economic slowdown

Health factors will influence new launches

Environmentally friendly packaging is anticipated to become the norm

….….continued

