Global Breakfast Cereals in Hungary Market Research Report forecast year

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to positively impact breakfast cereals in 2020 as consumers stockpiled these products at the end of February and the start of March when the Hungarian government imposed regulations to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. In addition, as consumers spend more time at home as a result of the pandemic, which led to school closures from April until the end of September, as well as work-from-home, Hungarians are increasingly eating sit-down breakfasts with their fa…

Euromonitor International’s Breakfast Cereals in Hungary report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Hot Cereals, RTE Cereals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Breakfast Cereals in Hungary

Euromonitor International

December 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Consumers change consumption behaviour as they are more at home in 2020

Category is driven by increasing demand for healthy and convenient breakfast options, while innovation drives dynamic growth for hot cereals in 2020

Nestlé continues to lose share despite efforts to innovate and use promotional tools, while USOVSKO gains share by focusing on health-positioned products

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Sales of breakfast cereals likely to slow over the forecast period

Hot cereals likely to be boosted by innovation over the forecast period

Private label set to gain value share due to price sensitive consumers

….….continued

