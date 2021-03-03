Global Breakfast Cereals in Guatemala Market Research Report forecast year

In 2020, COVID-19 is expected to have a moderate impact on breakfast cereals in Guatemala. Notably, according to trade interviews, breakfast cereals were bought in panic at the onset of the pandemic in March 2020. The government was quick to impose a national lockdown, which included a nightly curfew and the closure of non-essential businesses, which resulted in many consumers stockpiling such products for themselves and their families. Many brands initially struggled to meet the increased deman…

Euromonitor International’s Breakfast Cereals in Guatemala report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Hot Cereals, RTE Cereals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Breakfast Cereals in Guatemala

Euromonitor International

December 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Consumers begin to panic buy breakfast cereals at the onset of lockdown in 2020, while brands struggle to keep up

Flakes without sugar continue to be in highest demand in 2020

Despite losing some value share, Kellogg continues to lead breakfast cereals in 2020 by far

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Consumers will increasingly be searching for healthy breakfast cereals in the forecast period

Innovation in terms of packaging set to appeal to low-income consumers

Muesli and granola set to perform well in forecast period, benefitting from increasing health and wellness trend

….….continued

