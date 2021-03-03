Global Breakfast Cereals in Greece Market Research Report forecast year

Breakfast cereals is likely to decline in retail value and volume growth in 2020 as most Greeks are increasingly at home as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and RTE cereals are less popular thanks to many consumers rather cooking hot cereals or other breakfasts at home. Consequently, hot cereals is predicted to see the largest retail value growth in 2020.

Nonetheless, before lockdown started in mid-March, many consumers stockpiled RTE cereals as these products can be successfully stored for a l…

Euromonitor International’s Breakfast Cereals in Greece report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Hot Cereals, RTE Cereals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Breakfast Cereals in Greece

Euromonitor International

December 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Private label sales of breakfast cereals increase as the pandemic negatively affects consumers’ household incomes, but hot cereals sales are boosted in 2020

Nestlé Hellas maintains its lead despite a continuously declining share

Chocolate flavoured cereal or oats? These cereals although contrary in nature remain popular in Greece in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Sales likely to be boosted by the perception of breakfast cereals as a healthier option over the forecast period

Breakfast cereals a dynamic category with large scope for growth over the forecast period thanks to the health trend

Home baking – threat or growth driver?

….….continued

