Global Breakfast Cereals in Egypt Market Research Report forecast year

COVID-19 will not have a significant effect on demand for breakfast cereals in Egypt during 2020: Growth in retail current value sales of breakfast cereals will decelerate slightly during the year, while growth in retail volume sales will accelerate modestly.

There were no product shortages or panic buying of breakfast cereals during the early stages of the pandemic. Medium- and high-income households are the mainstays of breakfast cereal consumption in Egypt. To a degree, this insulates demand…

Product coverage: Hot Cereals, RTE Cereals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Breakfast Cereals market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Breakfast Cereals in Egypt

Euromonitor International

December 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 has no significant impact on demand for breakfast cereals, as these products are largely consumed by affluent households

High birth rate drives strong retail volume sales growth in children’s breakfast cereals

Wide product portfolio and strong new product development help Kellogg Co remain dominant

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

A rising population, the health and wellness trend and widening distribution will continue to support retail volume sales growth

Immature demand makes breakfast cereals attractive to new entrants

As consumers become more comfortable shopping online, e-commerce will continue to expand

….….continued

