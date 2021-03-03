Global Tea Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020

While in retail volume terms, tea remains the most popular type of hot drink in the UK, the category has been gradually losing preference to coffee due to the rising café culture in the country, and the desire amongst local consumers to replicate this trend in the home. In addition, socialising outside of the home included greater uptake of tea consumption through foodservice, resulting in ongoing decline for retail sales of tea.

Euromonitor International's Tea in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Black Tea, Fruit/Herbal Tea, Green Tea, Instant Tea, Other Tea.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems.

