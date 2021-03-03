Global Breakfast Cereals in Cameroon Market Research Report forecast year

Breakfast cereals is expected to be unaffected by COVID-19, with similar retail volume and current value growth as in 2019. Though breakfast cereal brands are mainly imported, there was no disruptions to supply and shelves remained stocked in 2020. Breakfast cereals is a relatively small product area in Cameroon and is considered expensive and is beyond the means of most consumers.

Euromonitor International’s Breakfast Cereals in Cameroon report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Hot Cereals, RTE Cereals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Breakfast Cereals in Cameroon

Euromonitor International

December 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

No disruption due to COVID-19 and growth on par with 2019

International brands continue to dominate

Private label continues to gain significant value share

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

If economy falters due to COVID-19, breakfast cereals will take a hit

The lack of local players and dominance of imported products means high unit prices

Shift towards more Western breakfast habits likely to drive growth

