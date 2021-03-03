Global Breakfast Cereals in Bolivia Market Research Report forecast year

The consumption of breakfast cereals in Bolivia remains low compared to other countries in South America. One of the main limitations to breakfast cereals is its considerably high unit prices, meaning consumption is mainly attributed to the middle and upper classes. Nonetheless, current value sales are anticipated to rise noticeably thanks to the pandemic in 2020 overall. Although the target audience for breakfast cereals has remained small, consumption amongst this segment has increased due to…
Euromonitor International’s Breakfast Cereals in Bolivia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Hot Cereals, RTE Cereals.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
Breakfast Cereals in Bolivia
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Breakfast cereals responds well to the pandemic yet remains somewhat niche
Internationals brands lead breakfast cereals
Children’s breakfast cereals benefits from the closure of schools
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Strengthening middle-class drives consumption of breakfast cereals
Breakfast cereals benefits from healthy positioning as health and wellness trend grows
Premium brands and private label likely to remain negligible
….….continued
