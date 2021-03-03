Global Tea Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020

Tea is set to experience a positive impact from COVID-19 in 2020, with the anticipation of stronger current retail value and retail volume growth than what was seen in 2019. Since family members are staying at home more in 2020 due to lockdown restrictions, they are drinking more tea for breakfast. However, the consumption of tea still remains quite seasonal, with the strongest consumption seen during cold days. So, when the country experiences a cold autumn and winter the retail volume is expec…

Euromonitor International’s Tea in Czech Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Black Tea, Fruit/Herbal Tea, Green Tea, Instant Tea, Other Tea.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Tea market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Table Of Content:

Tea in the Czech Republic

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 supports the increased at home consumption of tea in 2020

Highest demand in 2020 for tea that supports immune system functioning because of the COVID-19 pandemic

Private label makes gains in 2020 due to combination of good quality and price

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Foodservice volume will begin to gradually recover in 2021, although dwindling disposable incomes and a preference of coffee will provide barriers to growth

Trend of mild winters and hot summers will lead to lower consumption of tea over the forecast period

Health and wellness positioned tea will continue to attract the mass consumer in the forecast period, while tea aficionados will continue to drive strong growth of loose tea

CATEGORY DATA

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on hot drinks

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

Foodservice vs retail split

What next for hot drinks?

MARKET DATA

