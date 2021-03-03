Global Baked Goods in Uzbekistan Market Research Report forecast year

Retail volume sales of baked goods in Uzbekistan will decline slightly during 2020. As a result of COVID-19, some consumers baked more bread at home. Meanwhile, others traded down to cheaper types of bread. During the review period, retail value sales of packaged products overtook those of unpackaged offerings in leavened bread. While unpackaged products still dominate unleavened bread, packaged products will outperformed them in terms of retail current value sales growth during 2020. In the wak…

Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2594380-baked-goods-in-uzbekistan

Euromonitor International’s Baked Goods in Uzbekistan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/future-cities-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Bread, Cakes, Dessert Mixes, Frozen Baked Goods, Pastries.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-scroll-absorption-chillers-market-size-study-by-product-scroll-chiller-absorption-chiller-capacity-701-kw-vertical-commercial-industrial-others-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-26

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/non-cystic-fibrosis-bronchiectasis-ncfb—pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Baked Goods market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-dark-fiber-networks-market-size-study-with-covid-19-impact-by-fiber-type-single-mode-multi-mode-by-network-type-metro-dark-fiber-networks-long-haul-dark-fiber-networks-by-end-user-internet-service-providers-isps-telecom-banks-financial-services-insurance-bfsi-it-it-enabled-services-ites-education-manufacturing-logistics-others-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-25

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Baked Goods in Uzbekistan

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 weighs on retail volume sales of baked goods, with more consumers baking at home

Price rises squeeze consumers

Brotmeister Nonash ZAO leads due to its strength in packaged leavened bread

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Packaged leavened and flat breads will continue to outperform their unpackaged counterparts due to lingering hygiene concerns

Modern retail development will gradually undermine dominance of artisanal baked goods

In a predominantly low-income, rural society, value-added products have limited potential for retail current value sales

….….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105