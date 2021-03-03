Global Baked Goods in Tunisia Market Research Report forecast year

Retail volume sales in nearly all segments of baked goods are declined in the early months of 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Access to baked goods was limited by various pandemic-related restrictions, including curtailment of gatherings by consumers in markets; restrictions on movement, with a significant proportion of Tunisians avoiding commuting and working from home when they could; and reduced access—although not a ban—to bakeries and grocery retailers. Changing patterns continue…

Euromonitor International’s Baked Goods in Tunisia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bread, Cakes, Dessert Mixes, Frozen Baked Goods, Pastries.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Baked Goods in Tunisia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Volume sales of baked goods slip in early 2020 as COVID-19 constrains consumer movement and access to products

Artisanal bakeries continue as mainstay in demand for bread during pandemic

Branded players hold little value share in baked goods category in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Retail volume sales and value sales of baked goods to be sluggish over the forecast period

Consumers expected to shift to more packaged baked goods

Price-sensitivity likely to benefit domestic baked goods players over the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Baked Goods: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Baked Goods: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Baked Goods by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….….continued

