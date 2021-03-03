Global Tea Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020

In response to COVID-19 consumers have been spending more time at home in 2020, with many employees also forced to work from home as businesses looked to reduce the risk of spreading the virus. This has boosted retail sales of tea, with consumers consuming more beverages at home. With consumers remaining home RTD tea has lost its appeal with these products appealing to those looking for a convenient on-the-go drink. This has benefited tea bags which enable consumers to make a quick cup of tea. L…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1011538-tea-in-japan

Euromonitor International’s Tea in Japan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-arf-photoresist-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Black Tea, Fruit/Herbal Tea, Green Tea, Instant Tea, Other Tea.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-isononyl-alcohol-sale-insights-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Tea market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-superhard-material-and-product-market-size-share-2020-movements-by-development-analysis-progression-status-prominent-players-revenue-expectation-till-2025-research-report-by-industry-research-biz-2021-03-01

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-rehabilitation-robotics-sale-insights-market-research-report-2019-2025-2021-02-26

Table Of Content:

Tea in Japan

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Demand for tea bags rises as consumers remain home

Consumers focus on health benefits of tea

Tea producers look to expand their reach

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Loose tea retains potential

Health expected to be a key influence on purchasing decisions

Tea expected to see polarisation as consumers respond to the challenges posed by COVID-19

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Tea: % Retail Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Tea: % Retail Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 8 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on hot drinks

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

Foodservice vs retail split

What next for hot drinks?

…..Continued

Contact Details:

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105