Global Concentrates Market Research Report 2024

Summary
Concentrates in the Vietnam
In general, the COVID-19 pandemic did not have a strongly negative influence on demand for concentrates in Vietnam during 2020. One of the main reasons for the category’s resilience during the year was the value for money that concentrates represent. Indeed, the category’s reputation as the cheapest form of soft drinks available in retail outlets in Vietnam stood it in good stead as pressure came on household incomes during 2020. The rather adverse and uncertain economic situation that emerged i…
Euromonitor International’s Concentrates in Vietnam report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Liquid Concentrates, Powder Concentrates.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Concentrates in Vietnam
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Concentrates sees positive sales growth in 2020 although at a slower pace
Powder concentrates benefits from its low unit price and long shelf life
International players remain dominant due to their superior resources
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
The forecast period is set to see moderate positive growth in concentrates
Powder concentrates to remain the largest and most dynamic concentrates category
Strong marketing activity to be seen as rivalry between Nestea and Lipton intensifies
CATEGORY DATA
Concentrates Conversions
Summary 1 Concentrates Conversion Factors for Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Format
Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Leading Flavours for Off-trade Liquid Concentrates: % Volume 2015-2020
Table 6 Leading Flavours for Off-trade Powder Concentrates: % Volume 2015-2020
Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020
Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020
Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Concentrates: % Value 2016-2020
Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Concentrates: % Value 2017-2020
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Liquid Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Liquid Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020
Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Powder Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020
Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Powder Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020
Table 15 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 16 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 17 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 18 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on soft drinks
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
Foodservice vs retail split
What next for soft drinks?
CHART 1 Soft Drinks Off-Trade Volume Sales Growth Scenarios: 2018-2025
CHART 2 Soft Drinks On-Trade Volume Sales Growth Scenarios: 2018-2025
CHART 3 Soft Drinks Impact of Drivers on Off-Trade Volume Sales: 2017-2025
CHART 4 Soft Drinks Impact of Drivers on On-Trade Volume Sales: 2017-2025
MARKET DATA
Table 19 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: Volume 2015-2020
Table 20 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 21 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: Value 2015-2020
Table 22 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 23 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (as sold) by Category: Volume 2019
Table 24 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (as sold) by Category: % Volume 2019
Table 25 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2019
Table 26 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value 2019
Table 27 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 28 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 29 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 30 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 31 Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: Volume 2015-2020
Table 32 Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 33 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020
Table 34 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020
Table 35 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks: % Value 2016-2020
Table 36 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks: % Value 2017-2020
Table 37 Distribution of Off-trade Soft Drinks (as sold) by Format: % Volume 2015-2020
Table 38 Distribution of Off-trade Soft Drinks (as sold) by Format and Category: % Volume 2020
Table 39 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: Volume 2020-2025
Table 40 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 41 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: Value 2020-2025
Table 42 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: % Value Growth 2020-2025
Table 43 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 44 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 45 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 46 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
…continued
