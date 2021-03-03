GlobalConcentrates Market Research Report 2024

Summary
Concentrates in Spain
Concentrates has not established a strong presence in the Spanish market, with only a few products available on store shelves. The category’s capacity for development is constrained by the health and wellness trend, which is increasing demand for products that are perceived to be natural and raising concerns about sugar consumption. Liquid concentrates products are widely perceived to be very artificial and to have a low fruit and high sugar content. As a result, such products are increasingly o…
Euromonitor International’s Concentrates in Spain report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Liquid Concentrates, Powder Concentrates.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Concentrates market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Concentrates out of step with prevailing demand trends
Concentrates sees marked decline in on-trade
Lockdown boosts role of e-commerce
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Constraints on category development
Sports products offer hope for powder concentrates
Reduced sugar options to see stronger performance than standard varieties
CATEGORY DATA
Concentrates Conversions
Summary 1 Concentrates Conversion Factors for Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Format
Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Leading Flavours for Off-trade Liquid Concentrates: % Volume 2015-2020
Table 6 Leading Flavours for Off-trade Powder Concentrates: % Volume 2015-2020
Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020
Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020
Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Concentrates: % Value 2016-2020
Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Concentrates: % Value 2017-2020
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Liquid Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Liquid Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020
Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Powder Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020
Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Powder Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020
Table 15 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 16 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 17 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 18 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on soft drinks
COVID-19 country impact
…continued
