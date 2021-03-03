GlobalConcentrates Market Research Report 2024

Summary

Concentrates in Spain

Concentrates has not established a strong presence in the Spanish market, with only a few products available on store shelves. The category’s capacity for development is constrained by the health and wellness trend, which is increasing demand for products that are perceived to be natural and raising concerns about sugar consumption. Liquid concentrates products are widely perceived to be very artificial and to have a low fruit and high sugar content. As a result, such products are increasingly o…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1012183-concentrates-in-spain

Euromonitor International’s Concentrates in Spain report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-automotive-wiring-harness-market-size-study-by-application-type-body-wiring-harness-engine-wiring-harness-chassis-wiring-harness-hvac-wiring-harness-sensors-wiring-harness-by-vehicle-type-two-wheelers-passenger-cars-commercial-vehicles-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-26

Product coverage: Liquid Concentrates, Powder Concentrates.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-smart-textiles-for-wearable-technology-market-size-study-by-type-application-and-regional-forecasts-2021-2027-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Concentrates market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-5g-in-iot-market-size-study-by-radio-technology-5g-nr-standalone-and-5g-nr-non-standalone-architecture-by-range-short–and-wide-range-iot-devices-by-vertical-manufacturing-energy-utilities-healthcare-government-transportation-mining-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-passenger-information-system-market-size-study-by-component-software-and-services-location-on-board-and-in-station-by-mode-of-transportation-railways-roadways-and-airways-waterways-by-functional-model-multimedia-displays-audio-systems-computing-systems-networking-and-communication-devices-video-surveillance-content-management-system-and-other-functional-models-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2026-2021-02-25

Concentrates in Spain

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Concentrates out of step with prevailing demand trends

Concentrates sees marked decline in on-trade

Lockdown boosts role of e-commerce

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Constraints on category development

Sports products offer hope for powder concentrates

Reduced sugar options to see stronger performance than standard varieties

CATEGORY DATA

Concentrates Conversions

Summary 1 Concentrates Conversion Factors for Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Format

Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Leading Flavours for Off-trade Liquid Concentrates: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 Leading Flavours for Off-trade Powder Concentrates: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020

Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Concentrates: % Value 2016-2020

Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Concentrates: % Value 2017-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Liquid Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Liquid Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020

Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Powder Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020

Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Powder Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020

Table 15 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 17 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 18 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on soft drinks

COVID-19 country impact

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105