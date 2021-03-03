Global Juice Market Research Report 2024

Summary

Juice in Hong Kong, China

COVID-19 had a huge impact on juice in Hong Kong, leading the category to experience a significant decline in both value and volume terms in 2020. On the whole, total volume of juice observed a substantial loss thanks to the sales drop in both foodservice and retail. In foodservice, juice experienced a huge decrease due to the number of measures to fight COVID-19 imposed by the Hong Kong government. In order to comply with the lockdown measures, on-trade outlets like cafeterias and restaurants w…

Euromonitor International’s Juice in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: 100% Juice, Coconut and Other Plant Waters, Juice Drinks (up to 24% Juice), Nectars.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Juice market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Juice sales drop due to on-trade closures and stay-at-home trend in 2020

Healthy and organic products growth with rising consumer health and wellness concerns

Coconut water continues to slump as demand, supply and trade are impeded by COVID-19

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Overall demand for juice is set to be sluggish

Importance of off-trade channels is expected to grow

Healthy and organic products to fly high

CATEGORY DATA

APPENDIX

Fountain sales in Hong Kong, China

Trends

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

…continued

