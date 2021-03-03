GlobalEnergy Drinks Market Research Report 2024

Summary

Energy Drinks in Romania

Consumers in Romania are paying more attention to energy drinks, leading to the category becoming more diverse with a number of new brands appearing. Private label offerings are also becoming more visible, as chained grocery retailers capitalise on the unexploited potential of the category, whilst appealing directly to lower-income consumers – especially in the light of COVID-19, with reduced consumer spending power. Notable private labels include Crazy Horse from Kaufland Romania SCS, which com…

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Private label brands perform well in 2020, due to lower prices befitting price-sensitive consumers

New product launches to meet increasingly sophisticated consumer tastes

Hell Energy maintains its top place thanks to strong promotions and “healthier” positioning

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Slow recovery for energy drinks due to foodservice and social restrictions created by COVID-19

New product developments to remain high over the forecast period, with competition set to increase

Health and wellness trend poses a challenge to high-sugar drinks

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on soft drinks

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

Foodservice vs retail split

What next for soft drinks?

…continued

