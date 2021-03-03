Global Tea Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020

Consumption of tea is also negatively impacted by COVID-19 in 2020. On-trade relevance is not nearly as important for tea as it is for coffee in Guatemala (in 2019 around 10% of total volume sales for tea were in on-trade outlets) however, the decline in on-trade sales was not compensated for through strong enough increases in off-trade channels. However, retail sales did benefit to a degree, seeing some migration from foodservice consumption and an increasing interest in certain tea products am…
Euromonitor International’s Tea in Guatemala report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Black Tea, Fruit/Herbal Tea, Green Tea, Instant Tea, Other Tea.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table Of Content:
Tea in Guatemala
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Tea sees smaller impact from foodservice closures, as it is still an underdeveloped category
Health and wellness trends enhanced by COVID-19 spur growing interest in fruit/herbal tea
Lipton continues to top the tea list, thanks to its strong reputation and expansive portfolio
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Herbal/traditional/medicinal teas expected to perform well over forecast period
Private labels and economy brands set to become more popular with price sensitive consumers
Development in online channels set to continue, but remain restricted to urban areas
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Tea: % Retail Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Tea: % Retail Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 8 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
…..Continued
