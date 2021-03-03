Global Tea Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020

Tea, as a product area, is less affected by COVID-19 than coffee since it is generally consumed in the home, however a downturn in foodservice volume sales is still expected in 2020. Retail sales are expected to perform strongly in value and volume terms given the health benefits associated with tea. The product area saw many new product developments earlier in 2020, amongst which herbal teas such as moringa, hibiscus and African spices, and green tea.
Euromonitor International’s Tea in Cameroon report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Black Tea, Fruit/Herbal Tea, Green Tea, Instant Tea, Other Tea.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table Of Content:
Tea in Cameroon
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Consumed more at home, COVID-19 affects tea less than coffee
Tea widens its audience to attract younger consumers
Unilever consolidates leadership with wide product portfolio and strong distribution
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Niche varieties with health positioning and exotic flavours support value growth but appeal mostly to affluent consumers
Competitive Cameroonian brands need to address distribution issues to gain greater visibility
Tea sales through foodservice is expected show full recovery
CATEGORY DATA
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on hot drinks
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
Foodservice vs retail split
What next for hot drinks?
MARKET DATA
