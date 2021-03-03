Global Rice, Pasta and Noodles Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020

Foodservice demand for rice, pasta and noodles is expected to decline in 2020 as a result of restricted movements as foodservice outlet closures during the COVID-19 crisis. Retail volume sales, on the other hand, are expected to remain unaffected by the COVID-19 pandemic, as products in this category are perceived as essentials in Kenya, and so demand is not expected to alter even as significant lifestyle changes are implemented during the global crisis. Retail volume and retail current value gr…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1011475-rice-pasta-and-noodles-in-kenya

Euromonitor International’s Rice, Pasta and Noodles in Kenya report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-thermal-power-plant-market-size-study-with-covid-19-impact-by-type-biomass-or-co-fired-power-station-combined-cycle-power-plant-combined-heat-and-power-fossil-fuel-power-plant-application-thermal-power-generation-others-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2026-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Noodles, Pasta, Rice.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-bilirubin-blood-test-market-size-study-by-type-application-and-regional-forecasts-2021-2027-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Rice, Pasta and Noodles market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-sustainable-insulation-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/5-ht7-antagonist–pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-26

Table Of Content:

Rice, Pasta and Noodles in Kenya

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Foodservice volume sales hit by COVID-19 outlet closures, but retail sales sustained by reliance on essential products

Indomie retains leadership in category thanks to strong advertising and marketing presence

Local players continue to focus on promotions and offers in order to attract consumers

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Bulk buying to increase as consumers seek value for money

Foodservice set to recover in the forecast period as the lingering effects of COVID-19 subside

Government involvement looks set to boost rice by setting up strategic food reserve fund

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

…..Continued

Contact Details:

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105