Global Processed Meat and Seafood Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020

Demand for processed meat and seafood is expected to decline in 2020, leading to negative retail volume growth in the category. This is due to consumers altering their spending habits in times of crisis and uncertainty, as consumers prefer to spend their money on items perceived as essential. This will restrict the development of the already niche und relatively underdeveloped category in Kenya.

Euromonitor International's Processed Meat and Seafood in Kenya report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Meat Substitutes, Processed Meat, Processed Seafood.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Processed Meat and Seafood market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Table Of Content:

Processed Meat and Seafood in Kenya

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Category restricted by COVID-19 outbreak as consumers focus on essential products in times of crisis

Main players continue to focus on price to attract consumers

Local players dominate in processed meat and seafood thanks to distribution networks

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Innovation in fresh meat poses a challenge to processed meat and seafood

Busy lifestyles and convenience trend to drive growth in the category

Growth constrained by health awareness in Kenya

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Processed Meat and Seafood: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Processed Meat and Seafood: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Processed Meat and Seafood by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…..Continued

