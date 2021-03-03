Global Breakfast Cereals in Georgia Market Research Report 2020-2026

Breakfast cereals continues to record double-digit growth in 2020, despite lower consumer spending power as a financial result of COVID-19 affecting spending patterns. Overall, consumers in Georgia are cutting down on their expenses and no longer purchasing non-essential items. Breakfast cereals can also be easily replaced by other food, for example baked goods, or even home-cooked breakfasts as consumers are spending more time at home due to job losses and can therefore enjoy more leisurely mea…

Product coverage: Hot Cereals, RTE Cereals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Breakfast cereals maintains growth, despite consumers cutting back on non-essential purchases

Muesli and granola continue to grow, thanks to healthy image and affordability

Lantmännen maintains lead with Start brand, thanks to strong distribution, high brand awareness and affordability

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Affordability will remain key to maintain sales and attract more private label entries

Ongoing consumer interest in muesli and granola expected to lead to future developments

Marketing efforts required to remain front-of-mind for consumers

CATEGORY DATA

