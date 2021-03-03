Global Other Hot Drinks Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country

Other hot drinks is not as significantly affected by COVID-19 and the closure of foodservice outlets from March until May as other product areas such as coffee, since other hot drinks such as chocolate-based flavoured powder drinks are rarely consumed at foodservice establishments during warmer months. Chocolate-based flavoured powder drinks dominates other hot drinks in Slovenia. The growth in demand is slow as other hot drinks lacks the major trends or influencers to develop strongly. Other ho…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1011423-other-hot-drinks-in-slovenia

Euromonitor International’s Other Hot Drinks in Slovenia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-color-sorter-for-recycling-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Flavoured Powder Drinks, Other Plant-based Hot Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/brain-aneurysm-market-2021-global-industry-analysis-growth-trends-and-opportunities-forecast-2027-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Other Hot Drinks market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/matrix-metalloproteinase-9-mmp-9-inhibitor–pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-digital-twin-market-size-study-by-technology-iot-iiot-blockchain-artificial-intelligence-and-machine-learning-augmented-reality-virtual-reality-and-mixed-reality-big-data-analytics-and-5g-type-product-digital-twin-process-digital-twin-and-system-digital-twin-by-industry-aerospace-defense-automotive-transportation-home-and-commercial-healthcare-energy-utilities-oil-gas-and-others-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Table Of Content:

Other Hot Drinks in Slovenia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Mostly consumed off-trade and during winter, COVID-19 has marginal effect on other hot drinks in 2020

Economic conditions exert strong influence on sales as innovation remains low

Long history and marketing support consolidate Benquick’s leading brand position

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Chocolate-based flavoured powder drinks is under threat from more health-conscious parents

HW trend is likely to lead to a growth in demand for other plant-based hot drinks as an alternative to coffee

E-commerce is set to gain in value share as a consequence of COVID-19

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Other Hot Drinks: % Retail Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Other Hot Drinks: % Retail Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Forecast Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 8 Forecast Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on hot drinks

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

Foodservice vs retail split

What next for hot drinks?

…..Continued

Contact Details:

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105