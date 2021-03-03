Global Nail Polish Market Research Report 2020-2026

Nail polish called “nail lacquer.” It is mainly composed of 70% -80% of a volatile solvent, about 15% of nitrocellulose, small amounts of solvent oil, camphor, titanium dioxide and oil-soluble pigments. After the nail polish applied to the film formed, with moderate coloration fastness and gloss, to protect the nails, but also gives the nails a beauty.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nail Polish in US, including the following market information:

US Nail Polish Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

US Nail Polish Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Pcs)

US Nail Polish Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Pcs)

Top Five Competitors in US Nail Polish Market 2019 (%)

The global Nail Polish market was valued at 11210 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 15330 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. While the Nail Polish market size in US was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Nail Polish manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Nail Polish production and consumption in US

Total Market by Segment:

US Nail Polish Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Pcs)

US Nail Polish Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Base coat

Top coat

Gel

Matte

US Nail Polish Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Pcs)

US Nail Polish Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Nail art institutions

Individuals

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Nail Polish Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Nail Polish Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)

Total US Nail Polish Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Pcs)

Total US Nail Polish Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

OPI

Maybelline

Dior

CHANEL

ORLY

Butter London

Kiko

Nails Inc

Revlon

Sally Hansen

Rimmel

CND

COSMAY

Essie

ZOTOS ACCENT

L’OREAL

ANNA SUI

Bobbi Brown

Nars

MISSHA

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Nail Polish Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 US Nail Polish Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: US Nail Polish Overall Market Size

2.1 US Nail Polish Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 US Nail Polish Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 US Nail Polish Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Nail Polish Players in US (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top US Nail Polish Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 US Nail Polish Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 US Nail Polish Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 US Nail Polish Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nail Polish Companies in US, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 US Manufacturers Nail Polish Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nail Polish Players in US

3.8.1 List of US Tier 1 Nail Polish Companies

3.8.2 List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nail Polish Companies

….continued.

