Global Concentrates Market Research Report 2024

Summary
Concentrates in Romania
Concentrates is seeing challenges in 2020, due to rising competition from juice and functional water which are perceived as healthier, more natural drinks, with potential health benefits. The health and wellness trend in Romania is causing consumers to shy away from concentrates which are perceived as unhealthy, containing numerous artificial flavours and chemical additives. However, small value growth is still seen thanks to consumers switching away from lower-priced concentrates and going for…
Euromonitor International’s Concentrates in Romania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Liquid Concentrates, Powder Concentrates.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Concentrates sees competition from healthier drinks, as health and wellness trends are enhanced by COVID-19
Home production poses another ongoing challenge to concentrates
Laurul maintains its strong lead thanks to high brand trust with consumers, as private labels also continue to be significant in concentrates
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Liquid concentrates set to outperform powder due to perceptions of quality
Product innovation set to become an increasingly important strategy
Concentrates set to become increasingly prevalent in online channels
CATEGORY DATA
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on soft drinks
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
Foodservice vs retail split
What next for soft drinks?
CHART 1 Soft Drinks Off-Trade Volume Sales Growth Scenarios: 2018-2025
CHART 2 Soft Drinks On-Trade Volume Sales Growth Scenarios: 2018-2025
CHART 3 Soft Drinks Impact of Drivers on Off-Trade Volume Sales: 2017-2025
CHART 4 Soft Drinks Impact of Drivers on On-Trade Volume Sales: 2017-2025
…continued
