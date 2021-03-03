Global Concentrates Market Research Report 2024

Summary

Concentrates in Norway Market in Brazil – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Off-trade current value and volume sales of concentrates will both see strong growth during 2020, with volume sales to see their highest rate of growth in more than a decade. Demand growth will be particularly strong in liquid concentrates, which is much larger than powder concentrates in terms of absolute off-trade current value sales. COVID-19 will be the main growth driver, as it has resulted in many consumers spending much more time at home – where concentrates are typically consumed – durin…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1012016-concentrates-in-norway

Euromonitor International’s Concentrates in Norway report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-electronic-emergency-ventilator-market-size-study-by-product-type-non-invasive-ventilation-and-multi-mode-ventilation-by-application-hospital-clinics-and-others-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Product coverage: Liquid Concentrates, Powder Concentrates.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-electric-capacitors-industry-research-report-growth-trends-and-competitive-analysis-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Concentrates market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-intraoral-dental-imaging-system-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-solder-preforms-in-electronic-packaging-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-25

oncentrates in Norway

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

More time spent at home boosts demand for concentrates

Tax change continues to boost demand for fruit-based, reduced-sugar concentrates

Strong position in both liquid and powder offerings helps Lerum Fabrikker AS maintain leadership

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Maturing demand will bring sluggish growth, but such products as SodaStream could broaden the appeal of concentrates

Powder concentrates will outperform liquid concentrates by attracting consumers from RTD tea

With consumers now more comfortable shopping online, e-commerce will continue to expand

CATEGORY DATA

Concentrates Conversions

Summary 1 Concentrates Conversion Factors for Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Format

Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Concentrates: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Concentrates: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Liquid Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020

Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Liquid Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Powder Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Powder Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020

Table 13 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 14 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 15 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on soft drinks

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

Foodservice vs retail split

What next for soft drinks?

CHART 1 Soft Drinks Off-Trade Volume Sales Growth Scenarios: 2018-2025

CHART 2 Soft Drinks On-Trade Volume Sales Growth Scenarios: 2018-2025

CHART 3 Soft Drinks Impact of Drivers on Off-Trade Volume Sales: 2017-2025

CHART 4 Soft Drinks Impact of Drivers on On-Trade Volume Sales: 2017-2025

MARKET DATA

Table 17 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: Volume 2015-2020

Table 18 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 19 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: Value 2015-2020

Table 20 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 21 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (as sold) by Category: Volume 2019

Table 22 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (as sold) by Category: % Volume 2019

Table 23 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2019

Table 24 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value 2019

Table 25 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 26 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 27 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 28 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 29 Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: Volume 2015-2020

Table 30 Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 31 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020

Table 32 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020

Table 33 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 34 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 35 Penetration of Private Label in Off-trade Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 36 Penetration of Private Label in Off-trade Soft Drinks by Category: % Value 2015-2020

Table 37 Distribution of Off-trade Soft Drinks (as sold) by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 38 Distribution of Off-trade Soft Drinks (as sold) by Format and Category: % Volume 2020

Table 39 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: Volume 2020-2025

Table 40 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 41 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: Value 2020-2025

Table 42 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 43 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 44 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 45 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 46 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 47 Forecast Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: Volume 2020-2025

Table 48 Forecast Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105