Global Baked Goods in Croatia Market Research Report forecast year

As was the case in 2019, retail current value sales of baked goods will be flat during 2020. However, this does not imply that COVID-19 has not had any impact on demand – volume sales exhibited a small, but significant, decline. During the early stages of the pandemic, there was significant panic buying, as consumers feared a shortage of bread. Moreover, with restaurants closed for an extended period, consumers ate more bread and pastries at home. However, these drivers of growth in retail volum…

Euromonitor International's Baked Goods in Croatia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level.

Product coverage: Bread, Cakes, Dessert Mixes, Frozen Baked Goods, Pastries.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Baked Goods in Croatia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 leads to a decline in retail volume sales of baked goods, as it has driven a resurgence in home baking

Artisanal bakeries make a comeback by focusing on quality

With retail current value sales in decline, manufacturers have little incentive to innovate

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Packaged products will drive post-pandemic rebound

Shift to packaged products will help to drive concentration in baked goods

Discounters could inject more price competition into bread

