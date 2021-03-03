Global Charge Cards in Nigeria

VID-19 has further boosted sales in value-for-money multipacks and other large formats which were already gaining ground amid persistent economic uncertainty and price-sensitivity prior to the pandemic. Sales in bigger packs have soared as consumers stockpiled staple items during the virus’ first wave and continue to spend more time at home. The accelerated shift towards e-commerce has also supported growth in both larger pack sizes and packaged food. Packaged food has been in higher demand d…
GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2952314-charge-cards-in-nigeria
Euromonitor International’s Packaging in Mexico report offers insight into key trends and developments in the industry. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.
Also Read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/nondestructive-testing-equipment-and-services-ultrasonic-radiographic-eddy-current-and-others-2021-02-25
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Also Read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-carbon-spring-steel-wire-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Packaging market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Also Read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/benzodiazepine-receptor-agonist–pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-26
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Also Read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/sclerostin-inhibitor–pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-25
Charge Cards in Nigeria
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on packaging
COVID-19 country impact
Plastic pouches appeal to consumers through convenience and added functionality in 2019, and as a tool for differentiation among producers in food packaging
Non-alcoholic drinks packaging sees flurry of new formats in 2019
Metal cans get expand while spirits bottles shrink in alcoholic drinks packaging in 2019
Multipacks soar in line with price-sensitivity in beauty and personal care packaging in 2019
Larger packs offer economical solution outside price range of many Mexicans in home care packaging in 2019
PACKAGING LEGISLATION
Authorities continue the fight against informal trading in alcoholic beverages
Home care packaging subject to new legislation in 2020
Packaged food and soft drinks labels come under tighter control in face of rising obesity
RECYCLING AND THE ENVIRONMENT
Mexico recycles more PET than most others, but records overall low recovery and recycling rates
Alpla plans new recycling plant, and STADLER and OFMRS join forces to launch high-tech facility
Mexico City’s plastic bag ban sees resurgence of traditional homemade packaging solutions
Table 1 Overview of Packaging Recycling and Recovery in Mexico: 2017/2018 and Targets for 2019…continue
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://bollywood-entertainment.com/