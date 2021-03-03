Global Baked Goods in Azerbaijan Market Research Report forecast year

Baked goods is anticipated to see a lower retail current value and volume growth rate in 2020 compared to the previous year. With home seclusion, Azerbaijani consumers have been baking bread, cakes and pastries at home more than in any other year, leading to lower demand for packaged baked goods through retail than usual.

Euromonitor International’s Baked Goods in Azerbaijan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bread, Cakes, Dessert Mixes, Frozen Baked Goods, Pastries.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Baked Goods in Azerbaijan

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

At-home baking substitutes packaged baked goods during lockdown

A modern sales landscape takes shape

Domestic brands continue to dominate baked goods due to consumer concerns about the freshness of imported products

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Baked goods sales are expected to grow due to demographic factors

Convenience trend will be the main driver behind packaged baked goods sales

Starting from a low base, dessert mixes is expected to account for the highest volume growth

….….continued

