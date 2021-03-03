Global Debit Cards in Romania Market Research Report forecast year

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated migration towards non-cash payments in Romania. Indeed, contactless debit card payments are increasingly becoming the norm throughout the country. Debit card usage has therefore been boosted by the pandemic, in line with rising health concerns among consumers and growing focus on hygiene among retailers.

Euromonitor International’s Debit Card Transactions in Romania report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Product coverage: Commercial Debit Card Transactions, Personal Debit Card Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Debit Cards in Romania

Euromonitor International

December 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Pandemic further fuels use of debit card payments at expense of cash

Still scope for strong growth among certain population segments

Leading players investing in new innovative marketing and services

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Romanian consumers to continue transition away from cash despite recovery

Concerns over pandemic support growth of contactless payment

Huge rise in e-commerce to continue driving debit card usage

