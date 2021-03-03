Global Ceramic Tile Adhesive Market Analysis, Share, Size, Trend, Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

This report studies the ceramic tile adhesive market.

Ceramic tile adhesive is also known as tile adhesive or an adhesive, glue mud. It is an inorganic hybrid material. As the new material for modern decoration, this material has greater bonding capacity compared with cement sand. So, ceramic tile adhesive has taken the place of tradition tile adhesive material and avoided the risk of off brick.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ceramic Tile Adhesive in Malaysia, including the following market information:

Malaysia Ceramic Tile Adhesive Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Malaysia Ceramic Tile Adhesive Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Malaysia Ceramic Tile Adhesive Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in Malaysia Ceramic Tile Adhesive Market 2019 (%)

The global Ceramic Tile Adhesive market was valued at 14790 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 17770 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. While the Ceramic Tile Adhesive market size in Malaysia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Ceramic Tile Adhesive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Ceramic Tile Adhesive production and consumption in Malaysia

Total Market by Segment:

Malaysia Ceramic Tile Adhesive Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Malaysia Ceramic Tile Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Cementitious Adhesive

Dispersion Adhesive

Reaction Resin Adhesive

Malaysia Ceramic Tile Adhesive Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Malaysia Ceramic Tile Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Stone Floor Pasting

Tiled Floor Pasting

Polyethylene Floor Pasting

Wood Floor Pasting

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Ceramic Tile Adhesive Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Ceramic Tile Adhesive Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Malaysia Ceramic Tile Adhesive Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total Malaysia Ceramic Tile Adhesive Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

ParexDavco

Bostik

Mapei

Henkel

Sika

BASF

Weber

LANGOOD

Ronacrete

Laticrete

ABC

TAMMY

Oriental Yuhong

Dunshi

Yuchuan

Wasper

EasyPlas

Vibon

Doborn

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ceramic Tile Adhesive Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Malaysia Ceramic Tile Adhesive Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Malaysia Ceramic Tile Adhesive Overall Market Size

2.1 Malaysia Ceramic Tile Adhesive Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Malaysia Ceramic Tile Adhesive Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Malaysia Ceramic Tile Adhesive Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ceramic Tile Adhesive Players in Malaysia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Malaysia Ceramic Tile Adhesive Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Malaysia Ceramic Tile Adhesive Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Malaysia Ceramic Tile Adhesive Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Malaysia Ceramic Tile Adhesive Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ceramic Tile Adhesive Companies in Malaysia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Malaysia Manufacturers Ceramic Tile Adhesive Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ceramic Tile Adhesive Players in Malaysia

3.8.1 List of Malaysia Tier 1 Ceramic Tile Adhesive Companies

3.8.2 List of Malaysia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ceramic Tile Adhesive Companies

…continued

