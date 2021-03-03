Global Soup in Bolivia

Soup sales growth overall is expected to remain largely stable in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. While soup remains a niche category, predominantly for higher income groups, it is still a popular choice for those eating at home due to COVID-19 restrictions. However, COVID-19 did negatively impact sales in the form of travel restrictions, which reduced the number of foreigners entering Algeria. Since expatriates and foreigners are the primary consumer of soup in Bolivia reductions in travel w…

Euromonitor International’s Soup in Bolivia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chilled Soup, Dehydrated Soup, Frozen Soup, Instant Soup, Shelf Stable Soup.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Soup market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Soup in Algeria

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 leaves expats in Bolivia reaching for a taste of home

Nestlé and Unilever benefit from strong brands and wide distribution

Soup dominated by premium foreign brands, as Algerians show limited demand

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Projected growth is slow over the forecast period, predominantly due to an increase in average unit prices

New players will focus on launching economy options in response to price-sensitivity over the forecast period

Sales will benefit from growing expatriate population and women entering the workforce

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Soup by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Soup by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Soup by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Soup by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Soup: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Soup: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Soup by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Soup by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Soup by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Soup by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Soup by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025…continue

