Power Generation Equipment Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2015-2020

Power Generation Equipment is useful appliances that supply electrical power during a power outage and prevent discontinuity of daily activities or disruption of business operations. Power Generation Equipment is available in different electrical and physical configurations for use in different applications.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Power Generation Equipment in Japan, including the following market information:

Japan Power Generation Equipment Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Japan Power Generation Equipment Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Japan Power Generation Equipment Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Japan Power Generation Equipment Market 2019 (%)

The global Power Generation Equipment market was valued at 2062.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2370.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. While the Power Generation Equipment market size in Japan was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Power Generation Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Power Generation Equipment production and consumption in Japan

Total Market by Segment:

Japan Power Generation Equipment Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Japan Power Generation Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Portable Generators

Standby Generators

Mobile Generators

The segment of portable enerators hold a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 86%.

Japan Power Generation Equipment Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Japan Power Generation Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

The residential holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 59% of the market share.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Power Generation Equipment Market Competitors Revenues in Japan, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Power Generation Equipment Market Competitors Revenues Share in Japan, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Japan Power Generation Equipment Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Japan Power Generation Equipment Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Caterpillar

Cummins Power Systems

Generac

Honda Power

MTU

Briggs & Stratton

Yamaha

KOHLER

TTI

Champion

Itopower

Hyundai Power

Eaton

Sawafuji

Loncin

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Power Generation Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Japan Power Generation Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Japan Power Generation Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Japan Power Generation Equipment Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Japan Power Generation Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Japan Power Generation Equipment Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Power Generation Equipment Players in Japan (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Japan Power Generation Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Japan Power Generation Equipment Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Japan Power Generation Equipment Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Japan Power Generation Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Power Generation Equipment Companies in Japan, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Japan Manufacturers Power Generation Equipment Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Power Generation Equipment Players in Japan

3.8.1 List of Japan Tier 1 Power Generation Equipment Companies

3.8.2 List of Japan Tier 2 and Tier 3 Power Generation Equipment Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Japan Power Generation Equipment Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Portable Generators

4.1.3 Standby Generators

4.1.4 Mobile Generators

4.2 By Type – Japan Power Generation Equipment Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Japan Power Generation Equipment Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Japan Power Generation Equipment Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Japan Power Generation Equipment Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Japan Power Generation Equipment Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Japan Power Generation Equipment Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Japan Power Generation Equipment Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Japan Power Generation Equipment Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Japan Power Generation Equipment Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

…continued

