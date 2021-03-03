Global Weight Management and Wellbeing in Germany Market Research Report forecast year

The outbreak of COVID-19, leading to social distancing and home seclusion, translated to lower demand for products that were not deemed essential and could be substituted, accompanied by general attitudes towards healthy nutrition or diet. Weight management and wellbeing for instance, continued to generally decline in current value terms, as a result in waning demand for the largest and most impactful category of meal replacement, which was related to increased consumption of home-cooked meals d…

Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2594144-weight-management-and-wellbeing-in-germany

Euromonitor International’s Weight Management and Wellbeing in Germany report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-condenser-microphones-market-size-study-by-type-large-diaphragm-condenser-small-diaphragm-condenser-and-others-by-application-studio-stage-computer-ktv-and-others-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2026-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Meal Replacement, OTC Obesity, Slimming Teas, Supplement Nutrition Drinks, Weight Loss Supplements.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/automotive-systems-market-research-report-global-fuel-cell-electric-vehicles-sale-insights-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Weight Management and Wellbeing market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-analytics-of-things-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/pemphigus-vulgaris-pv-market-insight-epidemiology-and-market-forecast-2030-2021-02-25

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Weight Management and Wellbeing in Germany

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Lifestyle factors change due to COVID-19 outbreak

Slimming teas gains further boost from its natural image

Meal replacement brands register further losses as a result of home confinement due to COVID-19

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Limited prospects due to meal replacement products going out of fashion

Success of slimming teas supported by drugstores and e-commerce

Naturalness and clean label is a visible trend

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Weight Management and Wellbeing: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Weight Management and Wellbeing: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105