Digital Marketing Market- What’s really changing Growth Narrative?

A latest survey on Digital Marketing Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative information covering market size breakdown of revenue and volume (if applicable) by important segments. The report bridges the historical data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasted till 2025*. The outbreak of covid-19 in global market haves made companies uncertain about their future secario as the prolonged lock-down finds serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are AdGlobal360 India Private Limited, DDB Mudra Private Limited, Dentsu Webchutney Private Limited, Grey Worldwide (India) Private Limited, Gozoop Online Private Limited and Interactive Avenues Marketing Solutions Private Limited.



India is considered to be emerging as a digital outsourcing hub for diverse services including online advertising, social media and website design. Online advertisement and mobile advertisement form the two major chunks of digital marketing. Rising demand for digital marketing is spurred by the increased use of the 4G connections and smartphones along with a fast growing e-commerce business. There is a dearth of skilled professionals in this space, and sometimes it becomes very difficult for the companies to afford the technologies to enter into the digital space. Areas that help in accelerating the growth of the market include e-commerce, social marketing, content creation and management, search marketing, email marketing, analytics, and video production.



Key growth factors

-Most of the Indian households own only one television at home, which has increased the use of smartphones and tablets, resulting in the emergence of over the top media players and has placed contents like live sports events, reality programs, movies, television series, etc. With the help of digital marketing, the e-players are able to convert social networking to market places. Rapid internet penetration and technological advancements have helped in the rapid evolution of the online education sector in India.

-In India, emergence of the e-commerce ecosystem has led to a successful proliferation of digital marketing revenue, which includes online travel and ticketing, online retail, online marketplace, online deals and classified online portals.

Threats

Low data speed and unstable connection together with low broadband penetration are still predominant in India. Lack of awareness about new technology, cost of technology and low computer literacy causes hindrance to the growth of the digital market in the rural areas.



Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis, Business opportunities, Market Size Estimation Available in Full Report.



