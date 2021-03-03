Global Sports Nutrition in Germany Market Research Report forecast year

Pre-pandemic, sports nutrition had continued to experience increasing demand in Germany. A good market environment and favourable consumer behaviour had led to these products becoming increasingly accepted as mainstream beyond sport enthusiasts had fuelled further growth. Part of the latter trend has been supported by an expanding base, with some products within the largest value category of sports protein products, including sports protein RTD and protein/energy bars, being positioned as suitab…

Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2594121-sports-nutrition-in-germany

Euromonitor International’s Sports Nutrition in Germany report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-lithium-iron-phosphate-battery-lfp-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Sports Non-Protein Products, Sports Protein Products.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-stand-up-ct-machine-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/cannabinoid-receptor-type-2-cb2-agonist–pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sports Nutrition market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-checkpoint-kinase-2-chk2-inhibitor–pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-25

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Sports Nutrition in Germany

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 hits sales of sports nutrition hard

E-commerce dominates as the result of COVID-19

Sports protein brands stay ahead amidst highly fragmented environment

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Quick recovery expected

Protein products will receive greater attention

Demand for convenience set to remain strong

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Sports Nutrition: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Sports Nutrition: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 13 Penetration of Private Label in Consumer Health by Category: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 15 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105