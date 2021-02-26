Polymer Additives Market SWOT Analysis by Key Players- Clariant, Payal Polyplast, Baerlocher

A latest survey on Polymer Additives Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative information covering market size breakdown of revenue and volume (if applicable) by important segments. The report bridges the historical data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasted till 2025*. The outbreak of covid-19 in global market haves made companies uncertain about their future secario as the prolonged lock-down finds serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Amines and Plasticizers Limited, Clariant Chemicals (India) Limited, HPL Additives Limited, KLJ Plasticizers Limited, Payal Polyplast Private Limited, Adeka India Private Limited, Baerlocher India Additives Private Limited, Lanxess India Private Limited.



Polymer additives are specialty chemicals, added to polymer or plastic resins to form process-ready plastic and polymer compounds. These chemical additives are used to improve intrinsic qualities such as strength, durability, lustre, and heat sensitivity of polymers. As of FY 2019, ~60% of India’s total domestic demand for polymer additives was driven by automotive, construction, and white goods industries.

Segment insights:

The polymer additives market in India is segmented into plasticizers, heat stabilizers, antioxidants, and other polymer additives. As of FY 2019, the polymer additives market was dominated by the plasticizers segment which accounted for about 40% of the total market revenue. During the FY 2020-FY 2025 period, the plasticizers segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment, expanding at a CAGR of ~8.63%. The stabilizers and antioxidants segments are anticipated to witness a high growth rate of ~8.50% and ~7.88%, respectively, during the FY 2020-FY 2025 period.





Market insights:

The polymer additives market in India was valued at INR 48.29 Bn in FY 2019 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~7.23% during the FY 2020-FY 2025 period, to reach a value of INR 72.56 Bn by FY 2025. Growing popularity of plastic materials as a substitute for other packaging and input materials is a leading factor driving the growth of the polymer additives market in India. Increased government participation in encouraging domestic production of raw materials and end-use products, and implementation of policy measures by the central government to promote the manufacturing of fuel-efficient vehicles are other key factors driving market growth. On the other hand, the toxic nature of polymer additives and a constant fluctuation in the prices of its raw materials, including crude oil, disrupt the stable growth of the polymer additives market.





Some extract from Table of Contents

• Overview of Polymer Additives Market

• Polymer Additives Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2019-2025)

• Polymer Additives Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2019-2025)

• Polymer Additives Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2019-2025)

• Polymer Additives Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

• Polymer Additives Competitive Situation and Trends

• Players/Suppliers High Performance Pigments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

• Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of Polymer Additives

• Polymer Additives Manufacturing Cost Analysis

• Marketing Strategy Analysis, Research Conclusions





