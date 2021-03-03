Global Rice, Pasta and Noodles in Norway

Much of the pasta and rice sold in Dominican Republic is imported from Italy, but these imports were disrupted during the early stages of the COVID-19 outbreak in February 2019, when northern Italy was struck particularly hard by the virus. As a result, supermarket shelves in Dominican Republic were half-empty for a time, but the supply chain returned to normal within weeks. In fact, growth in retail current value sales of pasta will reach its highest level in more than a decade during 2020, with those of rice hittin…

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2595022-rice-pasta-and-noodles-in-norway

Euromonitor International’s Rice, Pasta and Noodles in Dominican Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Noodles, Pasta, Rice.

Also Read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-artificial-intelligence-ai-market-investments-vs-potential-2021-02-25

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-artificial-ventilation-mask-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Rice, Pasta and Noodles market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-low-light-imaging-market-size-study-by-technology-complementary-metal-oxide-semiconductor-cmos-by-application-photography-monitoring-inspection-and-detection-security-surveillance-by-vertical-consumer-electronics-automotive-medical-and-life-sciences-military-defense-industrial-commercial-and-residential-infrastructure-and-regional-forecasts-2019-2026-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Also Read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/tgf-beta-2-inhibitor–pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-25

Rice, Pasta and Noodles in Croatia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

With consumers eating more at home, COVID-19 will boost retail current value sales growth in pasta and rice

Despite supply disruption, Barilla Holding SpA will maintain its leadership in pasta

Italian influence remains strong in rice and pasta

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

As consumers return to eating out again, retail current value sales growth of rice and dried pasta is set to slow

As tastes grow more cosmopolitan, noodles will lead retail current value sales growth

Private label set to grow in importance in pasta

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Rice, Pasta and Noodles: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Rice, Pasta and Noodles: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Rice: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Rice: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Pasta: % Value 2016-2020

Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Pasta: % Value 2017-2020

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105