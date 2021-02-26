Hotel Market Comprehensive Study Explore Huge Growth in Future

Hotel Industry in India 2019 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing investment structure of the Hotel Industry in India 2019 Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Bharat Hotels Limited, Hotel Leelaventure Limited, ITC Hotels Limited, Lemon Tree Hotels Limited, The Indian Hotels Company Limited, Sarovar Hotels Private Limited, The Park Hotels, Hyatt Hotels and Resorts, Marriott Hotels India Private Limited, Radisson Hotels Asia Private Company.



In India, the tourism industry plays a significant role in generating employment and earning revenue from foreign exchange. The hospitality sector, being a part of the travel and tourism industry, is greatly affected by the expansion of the industry. The government has taken several steps to make India a global hub for tourists to boost the Indian hospitality industry.

Market insights:

India accounts for the highest number of domestic leisure travellers in the world. Business travellers are gradually increasing in number, owing to the rapid growth of the IT sector in India and the emergence of several global companies. The KPIs used by the industry to measure business development and management of hotels are average room rate (ARR) and revenue per available room (RevPAR). ARR of the hotel industry in India stood at INR 5,844.81 in FY 2019 as against INR 5,527 in FY 2016, and is expected to reach INR 6,707.46 by FY 2024, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.16% during the FY 2020-FY 2024 period. RevPAR of Indian hotels stood at ~INR 4,002.76 in FY 2019 and is expected to reach

INR 5,305.91 by FY 2024. After the onset of FY 2020, the Indian hotel industry is anticipated to expand at a promising rate, since India will be hosting the ICC Men’s World Cup in 2023, which would increase the foreign tourist footfall in the country. Difficulties in talent management act as a significant challenge for the hotel industry. Insufficient supply of quality workforce and increased competition for skilled employees from competing service sectors like aviation have raised the attrition rate in the industry.





Segmentation insights:

Based on type, the hotel industry in India can be segmented into independent/unbranded hotels, alternate accommodations, new-age hotel chain, and branded/traditional chain. The independent/unbranded segment comprises more than ~70% of the total available hotel rooms. Alternate accommodation is the second-largest segment, owing to the growing popularity of homestays among tourists. The new-age hotel chain is expected to witness the most promising growth during the forecast period, from 7.36% in FY 2018 to 14.80% in FY 2024. Moreover, the branded/traditional hotel segment, which dominates the organized sector, accounts for about 5% of the overall hotel industry, in terms of room supply.

Competition analysis:

The hotel industry in India is highly fragmented with numerous small and unorganized players dominating the market. It has witnessed a shift in favor of the mid-market and budget hotel segments, along with the development of hotel aggregators in the budget segment that has led the massive and unorganized hotel industry towards consolidation. Based on existing inventories among organized players, Marriott Hotels India Private Limited accounts for the largest share (22.35%), followed by Grand Taj Hotels Private Limited, Radisson Hotel Group, Accord Hotels and Resorts Private Limited, and ITC Hotels.

