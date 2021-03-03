Solid State Batteries Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2015-2020

Chemical energy storage, including lead acid batteries, nickel system batteries, and lithium ion batteries (LiBs), is considered to be the most promising energy storage technology for industrialization. Among these, LiBs have many advantages such as light weight, high energy density, high power density, and long life, and they are overwhelmingly preferred by designers for use in portable electronic devices such as cell phones and laptops. However, overcharging or short-circuiting can lead to high temperature and result in fire or explosion due to the presence of flammable organic electrolytes. Fires and explosions of LiBs have been reported throughout the world. The developments of electric vehicles (EVs) and large-scale energy storage devices for new kinds of power stations greatly expand the market for LiBs, meanwhile, stricter safety requirements apply to LiBs. Since large numbers of LiBs are packed together in EVs or power stations, fire or explosion in an LiB could be disastrous. Safety has become the main obstacle for the wide application of LiBs. To meet this issue, solid state batteries have entered the field.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT :

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6222409-solid-state-batteries-market-in-thailand-manufacturing-and

A solid state battery is composed mainly of cathode, anode, and solid electrolyte, as developed during the latter half of the 20th century. Solid state batteries have a simpler structure than the traditional LiBs, and the simplified structure with a solid electrolyte enables higher energy density. Solid electrolytes not only conduct Li+ ions but also serve as the separator, as shown in Figure below. In solid state batteries, no organic liquid electrolyte, electrolyte salt, separator, or binder is required, which dramatically simplifies the assembly process. The operational principle of solid state batteries is no different from the traditional LiBs. In the charge process, lithium ions deintercalate from the cathode material and transport to the anode through the electrolyte, while electrons drift to the anode by the external circuit. Lithium ions combine with electrons to form more complete lithium atoms. The discharge process is just the reverse.

ALSO READ :

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/offshore-support-vesselsosvs-2021-global-market-analysis-company-profiles-and-industrial-overview-research-report-forecasting-to-2027-2021-02-09

This report contains market size and forecasts of Solid State Batteries in Thailand, including the following market information:

Thailand Solid State Batteries Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Thailand Solid State Batteries Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (KW)

Thailand Solid State Batteries Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (KW)

Top Five Competitors in Thailand Solid State Batteries Market 2019 (%)

The global Solid State Batteries market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the Solid State Batteries market size in Thailand was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Solid State Batteries manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

ALSO READ :

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/fencing-market-2021-2027-types-applications-size-price-leading-competitors-and-more-2021-02-04

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Solid State Batteries production and consumption in Thailand

Total Market by Segment:

Thailand Solid State Batteries Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (KW)

Thailand Solid State Batteries Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Polymer-Based Solid State Batteries

Solid State Batteries with Inorganic Solid Electrolytes

ALSO READ :

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-healthcare-hr-software-market-projection-by-regional-analysis-demand-growth-technology-application-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-02

Thailand Solid State Batteries Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (KW)

Thailand Solid State Batteries Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Consumer Electronics

Electric Vehicle

Aerospace

others

ALSO READ :

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/mobile-phone-application-2021-global-market-growth-analysis-development-status-and-outlook-applications-forecasts-to-2025-2021-01-05

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Solid State Batteries Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Solid State Batteries Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Thailand Solid State Batteries Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (KW)

Total Thailand Solid State Batteries Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

BMW

Hyundai

Dyson

Apple

CATL

Bolloré

Toyota

Panasonic

Jiawei

Bosch

Quantum Scape

Ilika

Excellatron Solid State

Cymbet

Solid Power

Mitsui Kinzoku

Samsung

ProLogium

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Solid State Batteries Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Thailand Solid State Batteries Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Thailand Solid State Batteries Overall Market Size

2.1 Thailand Solid State Batteries Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Thailand Solid State Batteries Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Thailand Solid State Batteries Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Solid State Batteries Players in Thailand (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Thailand Solid State Batteries Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Thailand Solid State Batteries Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Thailand Solid State Batteries Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Thailand Solid State Batteries Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Solid State Batteries Companies in Thailand, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Thailand Manufacturers Solid State Batteries Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solid State Batteries Players in Thailand

3.8.1 List of Thailand Tier 1 Solid State Batteries Companies

3.8.2 List of Thailand Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solid State Batteries Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Thailand Solid State Batteries Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Polymer-Based Solid State Batteries

4.1.3 Solid State Batteries with Inorganic Solid Electrolytes

4.2 By Type – Thailand Solid State Batteries Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Thailand Solid State Batteries Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Thailand Solid State Batteries Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Thailand Solid State Batteries Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Thailand Solid State Batteries Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Thailand Solid State Batteries Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Thailand Solid State Batteries Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Thailand Solid State Batteries Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Thailand Solid State Batteries Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

…continued

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)