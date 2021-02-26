Smart Hospital Market Outlook 2021: Big Things are Happening

Global Smart Hospital Market (2018-2023) is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing investment structure of the Global Smart Hospital Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Medtronic (Ireland), Philips (Netherlands), Microsoft (US), GE Healthcare (US), Qualcomm Life (US), Honeywell Life Care Solutions (US), SAP (Germany), Siemens AG (Germany), STANLEY Healthcare (US), Cerner Corporation (US) and McKesson (US).





You can get free access to samples from the report here: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/1440339-global-smart-hospital-market-4





The smart hospital is a technological revolution in the healthcare industry which manages a large amount of available data and integrates different hospital delivery mechanisms. It makes use of the electronic patient records and streamlining processes, which lead to improved quality of life by reducing the risks to health (by remote monitoring) and improving the general well-being of people. Smart healthcare provides more patient-centric services that improve access to healthcare and are customized to individual patients’ needs. According to HTF MI, the global smart hospital market is expected to have a significant compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.29% and reach a market size of USD 55.76 Bn by 2023.

The factors that drive the market growth are machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing services, radio-frequency identification (RFID) and others. The radio-frequency identification allows providing real-time information that supports in decision making and creating a secure and reliable smart hospital management information system. The real-time patient management system helps in automating and streamlining patient identification processes.

The global smart hospital market is bifurcated on the basis of products (smart pills, mHealth, telemedicine, electronic health record and others), application (remote medicine management, electronic health record and clinical workflow, outpatient vigilance, medical connected imaging, and medical assistance) and artificial intelligence (offering and technology) and regions. The technologies used are AI, cloud computing, radio frequencies identification, wearable technologies, zigbee technologies, Internet of Things (IoT) and others. The regions include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and The Middle East and Africa.



Enquire for customization in Report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/1440339-global-smart-hospital-market-4





Key growth factors

Initiatives taken by governments for the implementation of IT solutions in healthcare, rise in government expenditure on healthcare systems and increase in the number of skilled IT experts are the major factors favoring the adoption of healthcare IT solutions in not only developed regions but also in emerging markets. The factors that drive the market growth are machine learning, artificial intelligence, cloud computing services, RFID and others.

The growth of smart hospitals is attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising need for better patient care, and efficient and accurate solutions. In addition, the benefits of a smart hospital such as the decreased cost of treatment, improved outcomes of treatment, enhanced patient experience, reduced errors and improved disease management boost the growth of the smart hospital market.

Threats and key players

The smart hospital has cyber-attacks as the major threat. The increasing number of ransomware cases and distributed denial of security (DDoS) attacks is just a glimpse of things to come. The introduction of Internet of Things (IoT) components in the hospital ecosystem increases the attack, rendering hospitals even more vulnerable to cyber-attacks. Also, smart hospitals have robotic process automation in which security issues may arise when a particular susceptibility is introduced in the programming system of a medical robot. This can significantly compromise healthcare quality.

The major players in the smart hospital market are Medtronic (Ireland), Philips (Netherlands), Microsoft (US), GE Healthcare (US), Qualcomm Life (US), Honeywell Life Care Solutions (US), SAP (Germany), Siemens AG (Germany), STANLEY Healthcare (US), Cerner Corporation (US) and McKesson (US).





Buy this research report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=1440339



Key Answers Captured in Study are

Which geography would have better demand for product/services?

What strategies of big players help them acquire share in regional market?

Countries that may see the steep rise in CAGR & year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth?

How feasible is market for long term investment?

What opportunity the country would offer for existing and new players in the Smart Hospital market?

Risk side analysis involved with suppliers in specific geography?

What influencing factors driving the demand of Smart Hospital near future?

What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Smart Hospital market growth?

What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?



Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/1440339-global-smart-hospital-market-4



Some extract from Table of Contents

• Overview of Global Smart Hospital Market

• Smart Hospital Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2019-2025)

• Smart Hospital Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2019-2025)

• Smart Hospital Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2019-2025)

• Smart Hospital Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

• Smart Hospital Competitive Situation and Trends

• Players/Suppliers High Performance Pigments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

• Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of Smart Hospital

• Global Smart Hospital Manufacturing Cost Analysis

• Marketing Strategy Analysis, Research Conclusions





Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia or Oceania [Australia and New Zealand].



Contact US :

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

[email protected]





Connect with us atLinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter